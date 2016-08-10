(Add quotes, background on dispute)
Washington DC Aug 10 The federal judge hearing
the U.S. Justice Department's case to block Aetna Inc's
$34 billion purchase of Humana Inc has set a trial date
for Dec. 5, later than the companies had requested.
Aetna and Humana are fighting the U.S. Department of
Justice's lawsuit asserting that combining the two companies
will harm consumers and raise prices.
Aetna had asked for a trial date in the fall, perhaps
October, because of a Dec. 31 deadline for the deal's
completion. The Justice Department has said that that deadline
can be pushed back.
Judge John Bates, who will decide if the merger may go
forward, said during a hearing on Wednesday that the companies
had failed to define any harm in a later trial.
Bates said that the trial would likely end on Dec. 21 and
that the case would most likely be decided in mid- to late
January.
The Justice Department filed lawsuits on July 21 asking a
federal court to stop Aetna's planned acquisition of Humana as
well as Anthem's planned $45 billion purchase of Cigna.
Aetna has argued that a single question will dominate the
trial: Does Medicare Advantage, which is managed by insurance
companies, compete with Medicare, which is managed by the
government? The government says that the two products do not
compete while insurers argue that they do.
If Medicare Advantage competes against traditional Medicare,
then Aetna's MA products compete against the government's
Medicare and the deal is much likely to be deemed legal under
antitrust law.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C.; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)