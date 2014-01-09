Jan 9 Health insurer Humana Inc said on
Thursday that it projected its enrollment mix in private plans
through the exchanges created by President Barack Obama's
healthcare law will be, "more adverse than previously expected."
Humana attributed the enrollment trend to regulatory changes
allowing people to remain in previously existing plans not sold
on the exchanges. Obama proposed allowing insurers to keep
selling plans that did not comply with the Affordable Care Act
after political fallout that he was not keeping his promise that
people can keep insurance plans if they like them.
Humana released its projections in a U.S. securities filing
ahead of meetings next week with investors and analysts. Despite
the negative projections about the exchange enrollment, Humana
backed its 2014 earnings forecast of $7.25 to $7.75 per share.
The company, one of the largest providers of Medicare plans
for the elderly, expected higher membership gains in its
Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans in 2014,
following the enrollment period for Medicare.