March 20 Health insurer Humana Inc has
formed a strategic alliance with CareSource, a non-profit health
plan, to offer coordinated care for Medicare and Medicaid
beneficiaries, the companies said Tuesday.
Financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed.
Humana is one of the largest providers of Medicare health
insurance plans for the elderly, with more than 5 million
members enrolled in Medicare medical plans and stand-alone
prescription drug plans.
CareSource has more than 900,000 members enrolled in
Medicaid, the federal health program for the poor. Its members
are primarily in Ohio and Michigan.
The arrangement will enable both companies to better manage
care for people who qualify for both programs, and will involve
a level of risk-sharing, they said.