BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
April 30 Humana Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by higher medical costs, although the health insurer said the results topped its own estimates.
First-quarter net income fell to $248 million, or $1.49 per share, compared with $315 million, or $1.86 per share, a year ago.
Humana said it had expected earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.