* Q1 EPS $1.49 vs $1.53 Street view
* Slightly raises full-year forecast
* Comes after Aetna, Coventry disappointing quarters
* Shares fall 3.5 percent premarket
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 30 Humana Inc posted a 21 percent
decline in quarterly profit on Monday, missing Wall Street's
target, as higher medical benefit costs weighed on the health
insurer's results. Its shares fell 3.5 percent in premarket
trading.
The first-quarter report from Humana, one of the largest
providers of Medicare plans for the elderly, comes after rival
insurers Aetna Inc and Coventry Health Care Inc
posted lower-than-expected profits last week.
Health insurers' profits benefited last year from Americans'
low use of medical services in the weak economy, which kept
their claim costs low. But some companies have registered fewer
such gains in the first quarter of this year as they brace for
an increase in medical claim costs.
Humana's net income fell to $248 million, or $1.49 per
share, compared with $315 million, or $1.86 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts were expecting $1.53 per share. Humana said the
earnings did top its expectations of $1.35 to $1.45.
In 2011, many health insurers recognized significant gains
from money they set aside to cover medical claims, due to actual
claims submitted turning out to be lower than the companies had
forecast.
Humana only saw moderate gains from recognizing such
reserves in the quarter -- 3 cents per share -- while some
analysts were expecting more significant benefits, just as they
had been with Aetna. A year ago, Humana reported 31 cents per
share in additional profit by recognizing claim reserves.
"While Q1 was ahead of guidance it was below consensus and
shows the same trend displayed at some of the other health
insurers this quarter," Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said in
a research note.
Humana's revenue rose 11.2 percent to $10.22 billion, about
$100 million ahead of estimates.
The company spent 85.4 percent of premium revenue on medical
benefits, up from 83.8 percent a year before.
Its profit fell 47 percent in Humana's retail segment, which
includes its Medicare plans, primarily because of the higher
medical benefit costs.
Humana pointed to the extra day of claims because of the
Leap Year, requirements due to the new U.S. healthcare overhaul
law and the increased membership in its plans for the increase
in health benefit costs.
Membership in Humana's Medicare Advantage plans rose 18
percent to 1.88 million.
Humana raised its 2012 earnings forecast to a range of $7.55
to $7.75 per share, an increase of 5 cents on both ends.
Analysts had been looking for $7.99.
Humana shares fell 3.5 percent to $84.76 in premarket
trading. Through Friday, its shares were up 0.2 percent this
year, underperforming a nearly 9 percent rise for the Morgan
Stanley Healthcare Payor index of health insurers.