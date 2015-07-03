July 2 U.S health insurer Aetna Inc is
nearing an agreement to buy rival Humana Inc in a cash
and stock deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Thursday.
One source said Aetna's offer would value Humana at about
$230 per share and could be announced as early as Friday.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported the expected deal was valued at
about $34 billion, citing unnamed sources. (bloom.bg/1GShqBy)
The $230 per share offer is at a premium of nearly 23
percent to Humana's close on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)