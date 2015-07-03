BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Health insurer Aetna Inc said it will buy Humana Inc for about $37 billion, or about $230 per share, in a cash-and-stock deal.
Humana shareholders will receive $125 in cash and 0.8375 Aetna shares for each share held, an about 23 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Following the deal, Aetna's shareholders would own about 74 percent of the combined company. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.