NEW YORK, April 7 Humana Inc, a health
insurer that manages Medicare Advantage health plans for the
elderly and disabled, said on Tuesday that it believes the
government's final plan payment rates represent a 0.8 percent
increase in funding to it.
The government on Monday evening said it would raise payment
rates in 2016 to private insurers for the Medicare Advantage
plans that they manage by 1.25 percent on average. It had
previously planned a 0.95 percent cut.
Humana said that it will see less of an increase than the
average because of changes in how the government compensates
insurers for sicker-than-average patients, which was part of the
same government announcement.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)