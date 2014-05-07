May 7 Humana Inc Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Broussard said on Wednesday the managed health care
company spent $20 million on Hepatitis C drugs for Medicare
Advantage and Medicare Part D customers during the first
quarter.
Broussard said during a conference call with investors that
the company has factored higher drug costs into its 2014
earnings outlook and is watching closely to see if there is
another increase in use after the release of the next new drug
later this year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)