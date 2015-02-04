BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
Feb 4 Humana Inc. Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that while higher-than-expected influenza-related medical costs hurt its fourth-quarter results, hospital admissions have peaked and broad medical utilization is within expectations.
"Utilization more broadly remains benign and within expectations," Kane told investors during a conference call to discuss quarterly profit, which missed analyst expectations. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 3 European stock markets retreated from 20-month highs and the dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve's May statement.