July 30 Humana Inc Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that customers who signed up later in the year for new individual health plans created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law were healthier and younger.

The plans went on sale on Jan. 1 and enrollment continued into April. Humana still expects to receive risk-related payments from the government of $575 million to $775 million in 2014 for reinsurance.

Going forward, it said the pool of exchange customers will balance out in coming years and help offset the phase-out of most government risk payments. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)