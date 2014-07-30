July 30 Humana Inc Chief Financial
Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that customers who signed
up later in the year for new individual health plans created
under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law
were healthier and younger.
The plans went on sale on Jan. 1 and enrollment continued
into April. Humana still expects to receive risk-related
payments from the government of $575 million to $775 million in
2014 for reinsurance.
Going forward, it said the pool of exchange customers will
balance out in coming years and help offset the phase-out of
most government risk payments.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)