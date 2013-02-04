Feb 4 Health insurer Humana Inc said on
Monday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen as a rise in
operating expenses outpaced its increase in revenue.
The company reported net income of $192 million, or $1.19 a
share, down from $199 million, or $1.20 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $9.56 billion from $9.06 billion.
The company backed the outlook it gave in November for 2013
earnings of $7.60 to $7.80 per share, saying it expected
improved operating results and that its Metropolitan Health
Networks Inc acquisition would add to profits.