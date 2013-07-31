(Corrects revenue figures in 3rd paragraph to $10.3 billion vs $9.7 billion, instead of $9.7 billion vs $9.2 billion;)

July 31 Health insurer Humana Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 18 percent, helped by growth in both its direct-to-customer division and the unit that markets plans to employers.

The company, which specializes in private Medicare plans, reported net income of $420 million, or $2.63 per share, up from $356 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.3 billion from $9.7 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)