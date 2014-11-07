BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
Nov 7 Health insurer Humana Inc said on Friday that third-quarter profit fell as it invested in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges and state-based health contracts, and paid for costly hepatitis C treatments.
For 2015, the company said it expected earnings of $8.50 to $9.00 a share, up from its lowered expectations of $7.40 to $7.60 for 2014. In 2015 it will benefit from less spending on those state-based health contracts and as its Medicare profitability improves, it said.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $8.83 per share for 2015 and $7.75 for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported net profit of $290 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $368 million, or $2.31 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)