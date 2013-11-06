Nov 6 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit on Wednesday and said spending related to health exchanges and the Medicaid program for the poor would reach 50 cents to 90 cents per share in 2014.

The company said it expected 2014 earnings of $7.25 to $7.75 per share including those costs. Analysts were expecting a profit of $8.69 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if that consensus figure included any spending on those investments.

The company reported net income of $368 million, or $2.31 per share, down from $426 million, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose during the quarter period, but the company paid out more in claims.