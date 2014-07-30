July 30 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc
said on Wednesday that second-quarter profit fell due to
investments in the insurance exchanges created under President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law as well as costly new
hepatitis C drug treatments.
Humana said membership growth and share buybacks had helped
offset some of the new costs.
The company said net income fell to $344 million, or $2.19
per share, from $420 million, or $2.63 a share, a year earlier.
That was in line with analysts' estimates.
