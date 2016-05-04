BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 U.S. health insurer Humana, which is being acquired by rival Aetna Inc reported a near 46 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs in its retail business.
The business sells Medicare Advantage plans, employer group plans and prescription drug plans, among others.
Humana's net income fell to $234 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $430 million, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to $13.80 billion from $13.83 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017