By Caroline Humer
April 29 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc
said on Wednesday there was an unexpected pick-up in the rate of
hospital admissions late in March and in April, sparking a
sell-off in its own and other insurers' shares.
The comments came during a conference call to discuss the
company's first-quarter profit, which missed Wall Street
expectations.
Shares in Humana, which specializes in Medicare health
insurance and drug plans for the elderly and disabled, fell more
than 6 percent to $168.66 and brought down larger competitors,
including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc.
Investors are keeping a close watch on insurers and
hospitals for signs that medical use and costs are rising more
rapidly than expected, which can hurt insurer profits and help
hospitals.
Humana Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said hospital
inpatient admissions were on the rise, the first such cautionary
comments from an insurer this quarter.
"During the last weeks of the quarter and into April, we are
seeing an elevated level of authorizations for hospital
admissions, which, although still declining, are slightly higher
than we had anticipated," Kane said.
He said a lower per-admission cost was encouraging, but that
the company would be watching admissions closely.
UnitedHealth shares fell 3.7 percent to $113.19, Aetna was
down 2.5 percent to $107.65 and Anthem - which also reported
earnings on Wednesday - fell 2.5 percent to $150.38.
Sheryl Skolnick, healthcare analyst at Mizuho Securities,
said insurer shares were already under pressure and that the
comments seemed to be speeding the decline.
Humana also gave a more dour forecast than its competitors
for its individual insurance business, which has grown with the
creation of the public exchanges under the national healthcare
reform law. In particular, Humana said more Georgia residents
needed care than it had anticipated.
Georgia accounts for about half of Humana's individual
business, based on state insurance data, Goldman Sachs analyst
Matthew Borsch said in a research note.
Excluding tax benefits from the sale of Concerta Inc, Humana
earned $2.47 per share, below the average analyst estimate of
$2.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CLAIMS COSTS RISE
The company said the medical benefit ratio (MBR) for the
first quarter ended March 31 increased by 80 basis points to
83.1 percent. The measure represents the percentage of premiums
paid out in medical claims.
Revenue increased 18.1 percent to $13.8 billion, beating the
average analyst estimate of $13.51 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York aAmrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Gunna Dickson)