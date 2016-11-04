* Q3 adj profit $3.18/share vs est $3.15/share
* Individual commercial unit performance in line with
expectations
* Individual Medicare Advantage membership up 3 pct
(Adds analyst comments, shares)
Nov 4 Health insurer Humana Inc reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday due to
strength in its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans
to the elderly and people with disabilities.
Humana's shares were up 2.3 percent at $169.13 on Friday.
The company, which said in August it plans to shrink its
individual commercial business to 156 counties next year from
1,351 counties, said its individual commercial unit's
performance was in line with its expectations.
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, popularly
known as Obamacare, created online exchanges where consumers can
shop for individual health insurance and get subsidies.
Insurers including Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc
and Anthem Inc have said they are losing money
on the exchanges because of lower-than-anticipated enrollments.
Enrollees are also sicker and older than expected.
UnitedHealth and Aetna have largely pulled out of the
exchanges for 2017.
Humana said on Friday it now expected premiums of $1
billion-$1.25 billion in 2017 from its Obamacare plans, up from
$750 million-$1 billion it had estimated in August. The company
had estimated premiums of about $3.4 billion for 2016.
The company said recent market exits from competitors
resulted in members being assigned to companies that are
continuing to offer Obamacare plans.
Credit Suisse analysts said higher revenue exposure could
mean a higher level of losses than the brokerage was expecting.
Humana, whose acquisition by larger rival Aetna Inc
has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said net
income rose to $450 million, or $2.98 per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $314 million, or $2.09 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $3.18 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of $3.15, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Humana's consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of
premiums spent on claims, improved to 81.5 percent from 83.9
percent a year earlier, primarily due to lower utilization for
the company's Medicare Advantage business.
The company said its individual commercial business had no
material impact on the benefit ratio for the quarter.
Membership in the insurer's individual Medicare Advantage
business rose 3 percent to 2.83 million at the end of the
quarter. Membership in its individual commercial business fell
25 percent to 726,200.
Humana's total revenue rose 2.5 percent to $13.69 billion,
ahead of estimates of $13.41 billion.
Up to Thursday's close, Humana stock had fallen 7.4 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)