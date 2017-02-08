(Writes through with details about 2017, adds share price)
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on
Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it
reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to
Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.
Humana, like Aetna last week, said it was weighing its
opportunities and would decide how to proceed before the Feb. 15
termination date for the merger. The companies struck the deal
18 months ago, but the U.S. Justice Department sued to block the
transaction this summer.
Humana promised an outlook by Feb. 16.
Excluding charges, the company reported higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings on strength in its Medicare Advantage
business for older and disabled people. A charge on a closed
long-term care business and for the government risk payment
program related to Obamacare drove Humana to a net loss.
The company's shares were down 1.3 percent at $192.75 in
early trading.
Humana and other insurers have lost money on former
President Barack Obama's national healthcare law, known as
Obamacare, and have cut back offerings for 2017. President
Donald Trump and Republicans have said they will replace the
insurance with new products, expected on the market no sooner
than 2019.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said Humana's comments
about 2017 indicated the company would stay independent.
"We see the Aetna deal as dead at this time and view
Humana's comments on providing standalone guidance as an
indicator that the company intends to go it alone rather than
pursue an alternate tie-up with Cigna," Gupte wrote in a
research note.
The Justice Department also blocked Cigna's sale to Anthem
Corp, but the court has not ruled yet.
Most of Humana's nearly $13 billion in fourth-quarter
revenue, which was down 4 percent from a year earlier, came from
its direct-to-customer Medicare Advantage business, but the
decline was partly due to its smaller Obamacare business.
Humana said the number of individual customers with health
plans that comply with the rules created by Obamacare fell both
in 2016 and in 2017.
Last month, Humana had 152,000 people in Obamacare plans, a
69 percent decrease from December, when it had 404,000 in those
plans sold on HealthCare.gov and other state-based exchanges and
655,000 people in all individual plans.
The company reported a net loss of $401 million, compared
with year-earlier net income of $101 million.
Excluding items, earnings of $2.09 per share beat the
analysts' average estimate of $2.05, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)