UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
* Q4 loss/shr $0.41 vs est $0.43 loss/shr
* Q4 rev doubles to $45.5 mln vs est $42.7 mln
* Shares up 5 pct in extended trade
Feb 27 Human Genome Sciences Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower research and development costs, sending its shares up 5 percent in after-market trade.
"I am confident that we are going to get to profitability in 2014," a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.
The company has been posting losses for the last 10 quarters.
Last quarter, the company pushed its deadline to reach profitability to 2014 from 2013 citing slow sales of Benlysta, its key lupus drug marketed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Human Genome, however, said most of the rheumatologists, who initiated use of Benlysta, are still in "trial mode". They are prescribing it to a few appropriate patients to gain experience before expanding adoption.
"We expect 2012 to continue the theme of trial and adoption," Chief Executive Thomas Watkins said.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of $25.7 million for Benlysta.
Expectations from Benlysta were high as it is the first major new treatment in 50 years for a disease that causes the immune system to attack joints and organs. However, uncertainty surrounding reimbursement has restricted some doctors from prescribing the drug.
Q4 LOSS NARROWS
For the quarter, the company reported a net loss of $81 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $87.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to $45.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 43 cents a share on revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
R&D expenses decreased by 24 percent to $418,000.
Human Genome's shares, which have lost 34 percent of their value since the company reported weak Benlysta sales in October, were up 45 cents at $8.85 in extended trade. They closed at $8.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation