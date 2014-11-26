LONDON, Nov 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than
100,000 people have signed a petition demanding that Save the
Children revoke its annual Global Legacy Award to former British
prime minister Tony Blair, a decision also condemned by many of
the international charity's staff.
Save the Children's U.S. branch, which presented the award
in New York last week, said it was made to recognise Blair's
role in persuading the G8 group of richest nations to "make
poverty history" at the 2005 Gleneagles Summit and getting them
to agree to debt relief of $40 billion for the poorest nations.
Staff working for the charity were furious about the award,
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
An internal letter said the award was not only "morally
reprehensible, but also endangers our credibility globally" and
within six hours had received nearly 200 signatures, including
those of senior regional staff, the Guardian said.
"We consider this award inappropriate and a betrayal to Save
the Children's founding principles and values. Management staff
in the region were not communicated with nor consulted about the
award and were caught by surprise with this decision," the
Guardian quoted the letter as saying.
Save the Children UK later issued a statement saying: "In a
global organisation like ours of thousands of people, our staff
have strong views on a whole range of issues and people, and we
respect that diversity of views."
Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, also
criticised the award, saying in a tweet that: "Past money for
Africa is no justification for now becoming well heeled
dictators' p.r. agent."
The British media have repeatedly blasted Blair over his
lucrative deal to advise Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev
on good governance.
Kazakh opposition politicians said human rights and
political freedom had deteriorated while Blair was advising the
autocratic president, who has led Kazakhstan since 1990.
A statement from Blair's office said the Guardian article
"conveniently disregards the facts that support the award".
It said the article "also sought to traduce the reputation
of Save the Children, and was neither balanced nor fair", and
listed Blair's achievements, including setting up the Department
for International Development in 1997 and creating the Africa
Governance Initiative which works in Rwanda, Sierra Leone,
Liberia, Guinea, Nigeria and Senegal.
Blair was prime minister from 1997 to 2007 and won
parliamentary backing but popular hostility for the invasion of
Iraq in 2003.
(Reporting by Katie Nguyen; Editing by Tim Pearce)