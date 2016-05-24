ISTANBUL, May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new scheme
launched by U.N. agencies, the World Bank and countries most
vulnerable to climate change on Tuesday is seeking funding of up
to $130 million to help 20 at-risk nations prepare better for
natural disasters.
The Global Partnership for Preparedness, launched at the
World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul on Tuesday, aims to help
the countries attain a basic level of readiness by 2020 for
future disaster risks mainly caused by climate change.
The money will enable the countries to access risk analysis
and early warning systems, put together contingency plans,
including pre-committed finance, and respond better to shocks
such as floods and droughts.
"The aim is to save lives, safeguard development gains, and
reduce the economic impacts of crises," said United Nations
Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. Development
gains, in particular, "can otherwise be lost with each
disaster", she said.
The countries will be selected from the 43 nations belonging
to the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a group that spans Africa,
Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific. Backers hope
to expand the programme to 50 countries within five years.
Funding for the first phase has yet to be put in place but
is likely to come from international institutions, U.N. agencies
and government donors. Supporters hope the scheme will get off
the ground by October.
One government likely to benefit from the partnership is the
Philippines, which is looking to improve its ability to identify
at-risk areas, and to bolster systems to respond to disasters,
working alongside business and communities, said Roberto B. Tan,
the country's treasurer.
"If we plan ahead, we will create a situation where instead
of wave after wave of climate-driven natural disasters
destroying what gains communities have made, they can pick up
their lives again as soon as possible," he said.
The World Bank, which plans to bring to the table its
expertise, including in social protection and assessing hazards,
emphasised the current low level of international funding for
disaster preparedness.
Less than 0.5 percent of development assistance today goes
to averting disasters and preparing for them, according to
estimates.
But Laura Tuck, the World Bank's vice president for
sustainable development, said there was growing evidence that
donor governments and the aid community have grasped the need to
increase that investment, not least due to mass migration around
the world in the past year.
"One of the most exciting things from this summit is the
emphasis moving from responding to humanitarian disasters to
addressing situations upfront," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"Building resilience helps to address disasters, population
movements, conflict, fragile countries - all that can be
mitigated through investments in resilience."
DISASTER INSURANCE
Separately, the World Food Programme (WFP) said it would
extend disaster insurance coverage for African countries to help
transform how they cope with drought and floods by improving
their ability to manage risks before they hit.
It will use a commitment of $1.6 million from the Danish
government to double the number of people insured in countries
that have already taken out cover under the African Risk
Capacity scheme.
By 2030, WFP aims to buy insurance cover capable of
providing half its natural disaster aid expenditures in Asia and
Africa each year, with payouts varying from year to year
according to the disasters experienced.
Elhadj As Sy, secretary general of the International
Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said a new
commitment made in Istanbul by donor governments to tie less of
the humanitarian aid they give to particular crises could give
agencies more freedom to invest in reducing disaster risk.
"It makes a lot of sense to do something today to have the
outcome you want tomorrow rather than waiting for the shock to
arrive," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He recently visited southern Africa, which has been hit by
its worst drought in the last 30 years, but the aid response is
not yet at the level required, he said.
"It will be a shame again if we wait until we see the
pictures of dying babies before we start rushing in and
responding," he said.
