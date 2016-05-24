ISTANBUL, May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - West
Africa's Lake Chad region is the world's most neglected
humanitarian crisis, where poverty and desertification have been
compounded by violence caused by Boko Haram, the U.N. aid chief
said on Tuesday at the World Humanitarian Summit.
The gap between the suffering and the humanitarian response
may be bigger than in Syria, Iraq or Yemen, a senior Red Cross
official said.
Violence has forced more than 2.4 million people to flee
their homes in Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, according to
the United Nations. Many families have been displaced several
times. Up to 90 percent are sheltering in host communities.
Both the displaced and their hosts need emergency aid where
farming has been curtailed by the violence, deepening food
shortages and hunger, U.N. officials said.
More than 480,000 children could die unless they urgently
receive food aid, they added.
"Lake Chad Basin ... at this stage is the most under
reported, the most underfunded and the least addressed of the
big crises we face," U.N. aid chief Stephen O'Brien said.
Climate change and lack of resources have already caused
terrible suffering, and this has been compounded by the
brutality wreaked by Boko Haram, he added.
"We have humanitarian needs now in that part of the world on
a scale which is unprecedented," said O'Brien, head of the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
This year, the United Nations has appealed for $535 million
for the region. Last year's appeal was just over 40 percent
funded.
Some 3 million people face severe food insecurity in the
region, the majority in northeast Nigeria. In the far north of
Cameroon, the number urgently needing food aid has quadrupled in
the last year, according to U.N. figures.
The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was rapidly scaling
up its response to avoid a "famine-like situation".
"Across Lake Chad, where farming is possible but not
practical because so much insecurity exists, the crisis disrupts
trade, and the pastoral and agricultural lean season has come
two months early," said WFP head Ertharin Cousin.
POVERTY IS CAUSE OF "MADNESS"
Yves Daccord, director general of the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said: "Normally I don't like
to compare suffering, but if I look at all our operations ...
what we see - in terms of levels of violence, of suffering and
most importantly, the gap between the humanitarian response ...
and what (it) should be - is possibly the biggest gap we have
right now."
He was comparing ICRC's operations in Syria, Iraq, South
Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and the Philippines with those in the Lake
Chad Basin.
Boko Haram has killed more than 15,000 people across the
region, during a seven-year campaign to carve out an Islamist
caliphate.
Kashim Shettima, governor of northern Nigeria's Borno state,
said poor literacy, destitution and joblessness need to be
addressed to end what he called the world's deadliest
insurgency.
The conflict, centred on Borno state, hit the headlines when
more than 200 girls were kidnapped from a school in Chibok in
2014.
"The root cause of this madness, this insanity, is extreme
poverty," he said.
"(When) we create jobs, engage the youth, this madness will
certainly evaporate."
O'Brien, who travelled to the May 23-24 World Humanitarian
Summit in Istanbul via Niger and Nigeria, said the region, more
than any other, epitomised the many overlapping issues the
summit was trying to tackle.
"We've never had a conference like this. This is about
generating will, the most difficult thing to bottle up and to
get going," he said.
"It's about putting people affected by crisis through no
fault of their own at the heart and centre of everything we do."
