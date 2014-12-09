Dec 9 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.33 million) in healthcare management firm

* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in pharmaceutical firm for 245 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ItnmEz; bit.ly/1yvaI4A

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)