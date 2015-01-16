BRIEF-Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
Jan 16 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DJIHZv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing