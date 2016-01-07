BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces consent solicitation relating to its senior notes
Jan 6 Humanwell Healthcare :
* Says its unit receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hubei Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to neomycin sulfate and other APIs developed by the unit, with validity period until Dec. 29, 2020
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vfcaj
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share