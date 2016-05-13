May 13 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues second tranche of 2016 super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan

* Says each note is with a price of 100 yuan

* Says the notes with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.35 percent

* Says the maturity date of Jan. 31, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KKbQq9

