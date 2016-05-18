BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit will set up a new JV with Xianyang Central Hospital
* Says the JV will be engaged in business of medical care for the aged people
* Says company will hold 65 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6gwngH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets