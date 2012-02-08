JAKARTA Feb 8 A subsidiary of Indonesian shipping firm PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi Tbk has been declared bankrupt by Singapore's high court, the company said in a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange on Wednesday.

The court ordered the winding-up of Singapore-based Humpuss Sea Transport (HST) on January 20, appointing liquidators for any proceeds from asset sales to be paid to Liberia-based Linsen International Limited, the statement said.

Humpuss, which transports oil, gas, coal and chemicals, is controlled by Hutomo Mandala Putra, also known as Tommy Suharto and the son of Indonesia's late President Suharto.

The bankruptcy announcement comes just after Singapore-listed First Ship Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on payment obligations for three chemical tankers.

Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping firm, said late last month it was freezing payments on its $2 billion debt while it talks with creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.

The oil tanker freight market is battling a slump brought about by the global downturn and weak freight rates, as well as higher fuel costs. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and David Hulmes)