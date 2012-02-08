JAKARTA Feb 8 A subsidiary of Indonesian shipping firm PT
Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi Tbk has been declared bankrupt by
Singapore's high court, the company said in a statement to Indonesia's stock
exchange on Wednesday.
The court ordered the winding-up of Singapore-based Humpuss Sea Transport
(HST) on January 20, appointing liquidators for any proceeds from asset sales to
be paid to Liberia-based Linsen International Limited, the statement said.
Humpuss, which transports oil, gas, coal and chemicals, is controlled by
Hutomo Mandala Putra, also known as Tommy Suharto and the son of Indonesia's
late President Suharto.
The bankruptcy announcement comes just after Singapore-listed First Ship
Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of Indonesian shipping company PT
Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on payment obligations for three
chemical tankers.
Berlian Laju, Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping firm, said late last
month it was freezing payments on its $2 billion debt while it talks with
creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.
The oil tanker freight market is battling a slump brought about by the
global downturn and weak freight rates, as well as higher fuel costs.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and David
Hulmes)