GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings boost equities with U.S. tax announcement eyed
* Markets await Trump tax announcement on Wednesday (Adds close of European markets)
June 17 Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.51 billion yuan ($404.25 million) via private placement of shares, proceeds will be used to acquire two pastures in new zealand
* Says shares to resume trading on June 18
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cuv22w; link.reuters.com/fuv22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Markets await Trump tax announcement on Wednesday (Adds close of European markets)
GENEVA, April 25 Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth $163.23 million against the United States after winning a dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization arbitrator ruled on Tuesday.