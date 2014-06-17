June 17 Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.51 billion yuan ($404.25 million) via private placement of shares, proceeds will be used to acquire two pastures in new zealand

* Says shares to resume trading on June 18

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cuv22w; link.reuters.com/fuv22w

