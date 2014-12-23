BRIEF-LHC Group says board member George Lewis to retire
* LHC Group Inc - on April 17, 2017 George Lewis, a member of our board of directors informed he will retire
Dec 23 Hunan Fazhan Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to invest 186 million yuan ($29.88 million) in setting up medical service firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ACOMnL
($1 = 6.2256 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 20 GlaxoSmithKline must pay $3 million to a woman who sued the drug company over the death of her husband, a lawyer who committed suicide after taking a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil, a U.S. jury said on Thursday.