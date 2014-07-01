PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 1 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Changde city with initial investment of about 600 million yuan ($96.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k9lQIP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1995 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.