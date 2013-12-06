BRIEF-Vixs sells Legacy Moca business to Maxlinear, with IP license
Dec 6 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 515 million new shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tyb35v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products