June 27 Hunan TV & Broadcasting Intermediary Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up film making unit in Hong Kong for HK$125 million ($16.13 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 2.9 billion yuan ($466.39 million)medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pGPrwV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)