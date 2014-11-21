Nov 21 Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says signs letter of intent with three companies which will inject a combined capital of 390 million yuan (63.68 million US dollar) in its data unit

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xV74hG

