By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, July 18 Three Hungarian businessmen
backed by Middle East investors plan to launch a new
Budapest-based full-service airline to plug a market gap left by
the collapse of flag carrier Malev last year.
Solyom (Falcon) Hungarian Airways expects to operate six
planes by the end of September and grow its fleet to 25 aircraft
by the end of 2014 and 50 by 2017, including 10 wide-body jets
capable of long haul flights.
Solyom chief executive Jozsef Vago gave no details of its
routes but forecast rapid expansion into the Middle East, North
Africa and ex-Soviet states.
Budget airlines including Wizz Air and Ryanair have
picked up some of Malev's destinations from Budapest while
others remain unserved.
Peter Morris, an aerospace expert at Ascend Aviation in
London, said a new carrier would have a hard time filling planes
against established competitors in both the full-service and the
budget segments.
"You have to be prepared to lose money before you build up
the load factor, particularly with business clients," he said.
"Nobody wants to book their CEO on an airline that is not sure
to be there next year."
Vago said Solyom was focused on filling the gap left by
Malev.
"Low cost airlines will never be able to do that," he told
Reuters.
Vago said an industry investor from Oman and a financial
investor from the United Arab Emirates committed to funding
Solyom. He declined to name them.
Eastern European airlines have generated market attention of
late. Korean Air bought a 44 percent stake in ailing
Czech Airlines earlier this year, while Wizz Air
has taken steps towards an initial public offering in London.
Poland's government has also sought to sell a majority stake
in national airline LOT. And the UAE's
Etihad Airways has considered buying an equity stake in Serbia's
flag carrier JAT.
Ascend Aviation's Morris said flying outside Europe's
liberated skies carries extra risks as red tape can slow down
global expansion.
He added that costs can be tricky as fuel and services cost
the same for every airline while plane manufacturers and leasing
companies charge untested upstarts a penalty on aircraft orders.
"The one thing going for Solyom is Malev's collapse," Morris
said. "There is a bit of a market vacuum. But others filled most
of that gap, so even that is a challenge."
Vago said the airline's novel business plan would make it
profitable almost from the get-go but he gave no details.