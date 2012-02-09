* Liability could reach hundreds of billions of forints
-govt
* Govt in talks with airport owners, management for deal
* Airport stripped of 1.5 mln transit passengers a
year-operator
* Hochtief examining possible claims for compensation
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 Hungary is in talks to
limit a potentially massive hit to its budget from a possible
compensation claim by Budapest airport operator Hochtief
following the collapse of national carrier Malev.
With its economy slipping towards recession and Budapest
already seeking an international funding deal, unexpected extra
liabilities pose a huge threat to Hungary's deficit target.
Malev's collapse and a move by mobile phone company Nokia
to scale back manufacturing in Hungary are already
expected to cost the country 5,000 jobs.
Germany's Hochtief and its partners said on Thursday it
would take some time to assess any claim and said they would
help Hungary in efforts to resume Malev's passenger operations.
A Hochtief spokeswoman also said any realisation of claims
depended on the Hungarian government.
Hungary could be liable, in a worst case scenario, for
damages worth hundreds of billions of forints due to lower
passenger numbers and investments made at the airport.
Hochtief and four other investors bought a 75 percent stake
in Budapest airport in 2007 and now own all of it.
Malev accounted for 40 percent of annual turnover at the
airport before its collapse last Friday after its planes were
held overseas for unpaid debts.
Hungary's Development Ministry said late on Wednesday that
under a previous government the Hungarian state had effectively
assumed a full guarantee for "everything."
"The ministry is aiming for a reasonable, acceptable
compromise," it added.
The government has said a new airline could be formed only
as a green-field investment and the prompt entry of rival
airlines into the gap left by Malev could affect the viability
of any new carrier.
MASSIVE BLOW
Government Commissioner Gyula Budai said on Wednesday that
the airport bill could run to 800 billion forints ($3.67
billion) -- the equivalent of nearly 1.5 times the government's
2012 budget deficit target.
The International Monetary Fund, which has shelved informal
talks on aid with Budapest due to the government's hard line on
controversial reforms, flagged downside risks to its growth
estimate for Hungary and said Malev's demise posed new threats.
"There are fiscal risks that stem in particular from Malev
because it's a new, recent event, and the situation is really
unfolding day by day," Iryna Ivaschenko told a business
conference in response to a question.
She said it was too early to assess how this would affect
headline budgetary numbers.
Budapest Airport said on Thursday that Malev's collapse
stripped it of 1.5 million transit passengers per year, knocking
a hole in its financial plans despite rival airlines announcing
flights on more than 60 percent of Malev's old routes.
It said the airport, whose owners had committed to
investments of a total of 261 million euros by the end of 2011,
served nearly 8.9 million passengers last year.
Budget carriers including Ireland's Ryanair,
Budapest-based Wizz Air and Air Berlin have announced extra
flights from Budapest to fill the gap left by Malev's collapse.