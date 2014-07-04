(Adds detail)
BUDAPEST, July 4 An infection of deadly anthrax
has been identified in beef in eastern Hungary and five people
are being monitored in hospital for suspected symptoms of the
disease, the health authority ANTSZ said on Friday.
It said the disease was identified in frozen beef after two
cattle were illegally slaughtered in a farm in Tiszafured, a
town about 160 km east of Budapest.
The ANTSZ said the five people hospitalised had probably
contracted the disease during illegal slaughtering. Some of the
beef had been transported to a company that operates canteens,
and the operation of the firm had been suspended.
The authority said anthrax, if identified in time, can be
cured effectively with antibiotics. It is trying to find out if
more people came into contact with the infected animals or meat.
The health authority said it had started the vaccination of
animals that could be potentially exposed to anthrax bacteria.
"Authorities have taken the necessary measures, so there is
no longer an immediate danger," the statement said.
But it said the food safety office would report the matter
to police for purposes of a criminal investigation since the
canteen firm had bought meat from illegal sources.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich)