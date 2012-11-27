* Jewish leaders see echoes of Nazi-era policies
* Far-right leader apologises for remarks
* Movement vilifying Jews has formed vigilante group
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 27 A Hungarian far-right
politician urged the government to draw up lists of Jews who
pose a "national security risk", stirring outrage among Jewish
leaders who saw echoes of fascist policies that led to the
Holocaust.
Marton Gyongyosi, a leader of Hungary's third-strongest
political party Jobbik, said the list was necessary because of
heightened tensions following the brief conflict in Gaza and
should include members of parliament.
Opponents have condemned frequent anti-Semitic slurs and
tough rhetoric against the Roma minority by Gyongyosi's party as
populist point scoring ahead of elections in 2014.
Jobbik has never called publicly for lists of Jews.
"I am a Holocaust survivor," said Gusztav Zoltai, executive
director of the Hungarian Jewish Congregations' Association.
"For people like me this generates raw fear, even though it is
clear that this only serves political ends. This is the shame of
Europe, the shame of the world."
Between 500,000 and 600,000 Hungarian Jews died in the
Holocaust, according to the Holocaust Memorial Centre in
Budapest. According to some accounts, one in three Jews killed
in Auschwitz were Hungarian nationals.
Gyongyosi's call came after Foreign Ministry State Secretary
Zsolt Nemeth said Budapest favoured a peaceful solution to the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict as benefiting both Israelis with
Hungarian ancestry, Hungarian Jews and Palestinians in Hungary.
Gyongyosi, who leads Jobbik's foreign policy cabinet, told
Parliament: "I know how many people with Hungarian ancestry live
in Israel, and how many Israeli Jews live in Hungary," according
to a video posted on Jobbik's website late on Monday.
"I think such a conflict makes it timely to tally up people
of Jewish ancestry who live here, especially in the Hungarian
Parliament and the Hungarian government, who, indeed, pose a
national security risk to Hungary."
Gyongyosi, 35, is the son of a diplomat who grew up mostly
in the Middle East and Asia -- Egypt, Iraq, Afghanistan and
India -- and whose office is decorated by Iranian and Turkish
souvenirs. He graduated with a degree in business and political
science from Trinity College in Dublin in 2000.
He worked for four years at the Dublin office of KPMG, then
returned to Budapest in 2005. He has been active in Jobbik since
2006 and became their MP in 2010.
APOLOGY
The government condemned the remarks.
"The government strictly rejects extremist, racist,
anti-Semitic voices of any kind and does everything to suppress
such voices," the government spokesman's office said.
Laszlo Kover, the Speaker of parliament, who is from the
ruling Fidesz party, also issued a statement on Tuesday in which
he called for a tightening of house rules that would allow a
sanctioning of such behaviour.
Gyongyosi tried to play down his comments on Tuesday, saying
he was referring to citizens with dual Israeli-Hungarian
citizenship.
"I apologise to my Jewish compatriots for my declarations
that could be misunderstood," he said on Jobbik's website.
He later told a news conference that he would not resign and
considered the matter "closed," national news agency MTI
reported.
Jobbik's anti-Semitic discourse often evokes a centuries-old
blood libel - the accusation that Jews used Christians' blood in
religious rituals.
"Jobbik has moved from representing medieval superstition
(of the blood libel) to openly Nazi ideologies," wrote Slomo
Koves, chief rabbi of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation.
STEADY BASE
Jobbik registered as a political party in 2003, and gained
increasing influence as it radicalized gradually, vilifying Jews
and the country's 700,000 Roma.
The group gained notoriety after founding the Hungarian
Guard, an unarmed vigilante group reminiscent of World War
Two-era far-right groups. It entered Parliament at the 2010
elections and holds 44 of 386 seats.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban
has struggled to pull Hungary out of recession as many European
countries suffer from an economic crisis.
Orban's Fidesz has lost more than a million voters since
2010, even though it is still the strongest political force.
More than half of Hungary's electorate is undecided and
having retained its voter base, some analysts say Jobbik could
hold the balance of power in the 2014 elections between Fidesz
and the fragmented left-wing opposition.