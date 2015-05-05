* Concerns focus on central bank independence, financing
* Bad loan body hopes to start operating in summer
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, May 5 The European Central Bank has
misgivings about a Hungarian central bank vehicle designed to
purchase distressed commercial real estate portfolios from local
banks, the ECB said on Tuesday.
The concerns centre on the independence of the National Bank
of Hungary (MNB) and issues regarding state aid.
The loan vehicle, MARK Group, had been due to start buying
bad loans from commercial banks using central bank funds worth
up to 300 billion forints ($1.11 billion) soon in a bid to
revive a frozen market and get banks to lend more to companies.
But MARK, first conceived a year ago and formally launched
in November, is mired in a protracted regulatory debate with the
ECB and the European Commission, hindering its launch just as
market demand for such assets is rising.
"MNB is currently discussing issues (with the ECB) related
to the financial independence of MNB and to the compliance with
the (EU) Treaty prohibition of monetary financing," a press
official said in an emailed response to questions.
The official, who declined to be named, said the MNB was
also in talks about state aid concerns with the European
Commission, confirming a story reported by Reuters on Monday.
Under Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, the MNB has launched a string of measures
including steep rate cuts and a massive monetary stimulus
programme to boost economic recovery.
The debate over MARK represents the first major stumbling
block in Hungary's ties with the ECB since Matolcsy, Orban's
former economy minister, took over at the bank in 2013.
Although Hungary is not a member of the euro zone, it
nonetheless has to consult with the Frankfurt-based ECB on
issues affecting its central bank.
MARK Chief Executive Csaba Kandracs told Reuters it was
unlikely that the concerns of the EU Commission and ECB would
torpedo the project altogether.
He said the ECB was questioning why Hungary launched a "bad
bank" after the crisis had subsided and no banks needed
rescuing.
The ECB did not elaborate on when it expected the
outstanding issues to be settled. MARK hopes to start operating
in the summer and make its first deal by the end of this year.
($1 = 271.05 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Crispian Balmer)