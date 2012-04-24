Esref and Ibrahim Anying, refugees from Turkey, attend geography class at the Szent Laszlo elementary school in Bekescsaba, 220 km (137 miles) southeast of Budapest, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/Files

BUDAPEST, Hungary Hungary has gone from being a safe haven for thousands of refugees during regional conflicts to a country that imprisons many asylum seekers instead, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

"It's a very sad thing that refugees who flee for very good reasons, and may have seen prison bars from inside before, the first thing that happens to them when they cross the European Union's border in Hungary, they end up in detention and see prison bars from inside again," Gottfried Koefner, regional director for the UNHCR, told Reuters.

He spoke on the day the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released a country report saying that Hungary has imprisoned thousands of refugees, who share detention facilities with genuine cross-border criminals.

Immigration authorities began to lock up migrants in large numbers in 2010, before the current centre-right government took office, Koefner said, but the practice continued and the current conservative government completed the legal framework for detentions.

Refugees often choose to move further west from Hungary, but because of the EU's laws, countries where they turn up send them back to Hungary automatically. Before they return, the refugees often tell stories of physical and verbal abuse.

"We receive concerns and questions from other countries again and again," Koefner said. He said there were no similar complaints about other countries in eastern Europe.

Hungary says its approach is justified because hardly any of the illegal migrants, bound mostly for western Europe, carry papers, making it impossible for authorities to promptly tell asylum seekers from potential trouble makers.

"The UNHCR has stressed it for years that, if possible, we should introduce some alternative methods so that refugees do not remain in custody but we must see that no such method exists," Istvan Ordog, director of the Hungarian refugee office, tol d Reuters.

"If we talk about a target country, where the foreigner arrives and wants to stay, obviously, it is not justified to detain them. But here, experience shows that they travel further immediately," he said.

ILL TREATMENT

Verbal abuse and ill treatment are a common practice of guards who have little or no training in dealing with refugees and rarely have a way to communicate with them, according to the report and former inmates interviewed by Reuters.

Prisoners are often cuffed and led around on a leash. Beatings are frequent and the report says detainees are routinely tranquilised.

Two Reuters requests for visits to detention facilities and interviews with detainees were rejected, with access granted only to the minimum security housing compound reserved for the small minority of migrants who had been granted refugee status.

That facility is safe and well-equipped, but for some of its residents it took three years to get there.

Since late 2010, it has been legal to detain asylum seekers for up to 12 months, and even families for up to 30 days. Many migrants spend years in lower security centres while their asylum cases are pending. Few get asylum in the end, and fewer still remain in Hungary thereafter.

"It's like Hungary wants to send the message to would-be migrants, we don't want you here," said Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which has represented migrants and contributed to the UNHCR report.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Michael Roddy)