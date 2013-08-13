(fixes typing error in paragraph 3)
BUDAPEST Aug 13 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban has ordered an inquiry into the deaths of eight premature
babies in five days at a hospital in the northeastern city of
Miskolc.
Health state secretary Miklos Szocska said alongside the
announcement of the inquiry late on Monday that the National
Surgeon General's office was doing all it could to find out why
the eight premature babies died. He told Kossuth radio on
Tuesday that the babies died between Aug. 5 and Aug 10.
"There are investigations under way to reveal any potential
infection," Szocska said in a video posted on the government's
official website, adding he would not yet close the specialised
department at the Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen hospital which treats
hundreds of prematurely born babies each year.
Mortality rates in the department have dropped to around 30
per year from around 50 over the last two years, Szocska said.
"There are several hypotheses: the increase (in fatalities)
gives reason for concern, therefore we need to reveal thoroughly
what happened, whether there is any link (between the deaths)
and what could be the cause," he said in the video.
Szocska said lab tests would take about a week and he
expected results from the inquiry in two weeks.
The hospital's director has been suspended.
A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that a criminal
investigation had been opened but declined to give any details.
