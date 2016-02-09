BUDAPEST Feb 9 Growing demand and lower taxes
mean Hungary's banks are set to grow this year, a top Hungarian
banker said on Tuesday, contrasting with the troubles of the
wider European financial sector.
Mihaly Patai, chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association,
told the pro-government daily Magyar Idok in an interview that
banks also expected the central bank and government to give the
market a boost.
"This is a new economic cycle," he said. "The (growth)
engine that used to be limited to EU funds and global companies
now includes agriculture and domestic consumption."
That optimism contrasts with the grim start to the year for
banks in most of Europe, where share prices have tumbled by
around a quarter. Hungarian bank shares are flat so far
this year.
Hungary's government had imposed one of highest levies on
the banking sector in Europe to stabilise its budget, but has
begun to unwind those taxes this year.
Patai praised the government's recent steps to boost the
construction sector through tax cuts, cash benefits and cheap
loans to households.
That could generate significant new revenues on the real
estate market and for banks, he said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)