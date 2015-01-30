China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
BUDAPEST Jan 30 Hungary may reduce its bank tax, which is one of the highest in Europe, gradually in the coming years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the public radio on Friday.
Orban said the tax was introduced years ago with the promise that it would be cut to levels "not unknown in Europe" once the economy is saved from collapse and put on the right track.
If the economy performs well, Hungary could return to that promise and consider cutting the tax "in several steps, gradually, in a planned way in the coming years," Orban added. (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Sandor Peto)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.