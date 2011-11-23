VIENNA Nov 23 UniCredit unit
Bank Austria said on Wednesday it did not believe it had acted
improperly after Hungarian authorities launched a cartel
investigation into seven mortgage lenders.
"We are not aware of any wrongdoing, moreover we seek to
provide borrowers with the best price taking into account
individual creditworthiness," a bank spokesman said when asked
about the probe.
"As always, we will fully support authorities in order to
sort out any doubt."
Vienna-based Erste Group Bank declined comment on
the investigation.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Sylvia Westall)