BUDAPEST, March 30 Hungary's central bank will
not lift the countercyclical capital buffer rate required of
banks, maintaining the current rate of zero percent as cyclical
systemic risks are low to support lending, the central bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The rate is reviewed quarterly.
"Though the turnaround of lending was achieved both in the
household and corporate segments, the degree of the persistently
and significantly negative benchmark credit-to-GDP gap, as well
as the current level and dynamics of the supplementary
indicators on overheating and vulnerability signal low level in
the cyclical systemic risks," the bank said.
