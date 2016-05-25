BUDAPEST May 25 Hungarian banks' pre-tax profit
more than doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier to
198.5 billion forints ($703 million), the central bank said on
Wednesday.
It said provisioning levels fell from the same period a year
ago when local lenders, about half of which are foreign-owned,
booked the costs of a court ruling forcing them to repay some
past cost hikes for retail borrowers.
While those one-off costs distorted last year's figures,
banks' overall business also improved, with lenders reporting an
11.2 percent rise in first-quarter net interest income to 213.8
billion forints, despite a fall in central bank interest rates
to record lows.
Operating costs were little changed.
A Reuters survey showed last month that the sector, saddled
with one of Europe's highest bank levies under Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, was headed for a turnaround after a cut in taxes,
an improvement in the economy and stronger demand for credit.
In the first quarter, however, banks' total stock of loans
still declined as retail loans fell by 6.8 percent from a year
earlier, while corporate loans dropped by 5.9 percent.
But corporate lending, underpinned by the central bank's
monetary stimulus measures, rose by 1.1 percent from the fourth
quarter and the decline in retail loans slowed to 1.5 percent
from the previous quarter, the central bank said.
It said the rate of non-performing retail loans dropped to
17.3 percent in the first quarter, while in the corporate
sector, the rate of loans more than 90 days overdue fell to 9.1
percent.
The sector reported an average capital adequacy ratio of
20.2 percent in the first tree months, the central bank said.
Key players include home-grown OTP Bank, Belgian
KBC, Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen
and the local units of Italian UniCredit and
Intesa SanPaolo.
($1 = 282.19 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)