BUDAPEST, March 22 Hungary's Banking Association reelected Mihaly Patai as its head on Friday, the group said, to lead it in a critical period of talks between banks, the government and the central bank on ways to reignite lending and economic growth.

Patai, the Chairman and CEO of the local unit of UniCredit, resigned as chairman of the association in November over new taxes imposed on the financial sector on top of the European Union's highest bank tax. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)