UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
BUDAPEST, Sept 10 A Hungarian court rejected on Wednesday a lawsuit brought by the local unit of Austrian Erste Bank to challenge a new law mandating refunds to clients on loans, Judge Csaba Balsai said.
The first-degree ruling is open to appeal.
The refunds, which the government says are to compensate clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank sector in Hungary up to 3 billion euros ($3.87 billion), the government has said. Banks have challenged the legislation in court. (1 US dollar = 0.7745 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Susan thomas)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.